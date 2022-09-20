T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill On Cusp Of Historic Milestone

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup is right around the corner and teams are heavy on their preparation for the big tournament. It will be held on the home soil of defending Champions Australia from October 16th to November 13th. Teams are currently competing in bilateral series to prepare themselves.

This World Cup would allow players like Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma to reach yet another historic and iconic milestone in their careers. Guptill’s selection in the Kiwi squad would make him enter the list of very players who have represented their country seven times in the T20 World Cup.

Guptill would join Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim in this feat. He would surpass his former teammates Ross Taylor and Nathan McCullum, who have appeared in 6 T20 World Cups.

However, Rohit Sharma and Shakib-Al-Hasan would be creating history as they would make 8th appearances in the T20 World Cup and are the only two cricketers two play in every T20 World Cup till now.

These are some remarkable feats that these players would have an opportunity to write in front of their names. Guptill and Rohit are also in the race for being the leading run scorer in T201s with currently Rohit being on top and Guptill slipping down to number 3.

Virat Kohli’s great performance in Asia Cup put him in the second position right behind the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Their race would continue throughout the T20 World Cup.