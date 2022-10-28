Perth: The Optus Stadium of Perth witnessed countless heartbreaks of Pakistani fans as Zimbabwe pulled off one of the most historic upsets after defeating Babar Azam-led Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup 2022 super 12 stage. Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe managed to get clinch in a 1 run victory over last year’s semi-finalists.

The Babar Azam and company is facing a lot of heat and criticism from former Pakistani cricketers and fans. Their unexpected loss against Zimbabwe has put their journey to the semi-finals in jeopardy. Their road to semi-finals would still not be clear even after they win their remaining three matches.

LITERALLY TEARS IN MY EYES. JUST CANT SEE THAT??? pic.twitter.com/pTbM39vxFC momina ?? (@theobsessedbear) October 28, 2022

However, there is a clip that is going viral all over the social media and has managed to turn some angry fans sympathetic. A video of Shadab Khan crying prolly after he got out or after Pakistan lost the match to Zimbabwe has taken over the internet.

In the video, Shadab is down on his knees and can be seen crying with his hands on his face. Meanwhile, a member of Pakistan support staff is present there is consoling him and helps him a bit. There is still a section of fans trolling the Pakistani vice-captain for the act and calling it a drama.

However, some fans have sympathized with Shadab Khan after his video went viral. Shadab was one of the few players that performed well in the match against Zimbabwe. He grabbed 3 wickets for just 23 runs and then joined a crucial partnership with Shan Masood almost leading his side to victory.