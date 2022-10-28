<strong>Perth: </strong>The Optus Stadium of Perth witnessed countless heartbreaks of Pakistani fans as Zimbabwe pulled off one of the most historic upsets after defeating Babar Azam-led Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup 2022 super 12 stage. Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe managed to get clinch in a 1 run victory over last year's semi-finalists. <p></p> <p></p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Babar Azam and company is facing a lot of heat and criticism from former Pakistani cricketers and fans. Their unexpected loss against Zimbabwe has put their journey to the semi-finals in jeopardy. Their road to semi-finals would still not be clear even after they win their remaining three matches.</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">LITERALLY TEARS IN MY EYES. JUST CANT SEE THAT??? <a href="https://t.co/pTbM39vxFC">pic.twitter.com/pTbM39vxFC</a></p> <p></p> momina ?? (@theobsessedbear) <a href="https://twitter.com/theobsessedbear/status/1585877526940975104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>However, there is a clip that is going viral all over the social media and has managed to turn some angry fans sympathetic. A video of Shadab Khan crying prolly after he got out or after Pakistan lost the match to Zimbabwe has taken over the internet. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Shadab is down on his knees and can be seen crying with his hands on his face. Meanwhile, a member of Pakistan support staff is present there is consoling him and helps him a bit. There is still a section of fans trolling the Pakistani vice-captain for the act and calling it a drama. <p></p> <p></p>However, some fans have sympathized with Shadab Khan after his video went viral. Shadab was one of the few players that performed well in the match against Zimbabwe. He grabbed 3 wickets for just 23 runs and then joined a crucial partnership with Shan Masood almost leading his side to victory.