Adelaide: After days of intense action during the T20 World Cup 2022, the stage is set to witness the new King of T20I cricket. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England have made it to the top 4 and are just two steps away from being crowned as new World Champions. New Zealand will face Pakistan in Sydney in the first semi-final while India will square off against England in Adelaide.

Indian team has been on a roll in the tournament, winning against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe while losing just one game against South Africa. Meanwhile, ahead of the must-win encounter against England, star India pacer Mohammed Shami took a break from cricket and went in search of peace in Australian forests.

Shami posted a pic on Twitter with a caption “There’s no Wi-Fi in the forest, but I promise you’ll find a better connection.”

Shami was not included in the India squad for the T20 World Cup but was later added after Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury ahead of the marquee event. Shami has enjoyed a decent season so far, accounting for six wickets in six games. Arshdeep Singh has been the most successful Indian bowler with 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, India will be tempted to play Yuzvendra Chahal in the semi-final against England, given the Three Lions’ miserable record against Chahal. If Chahal is brought into the playing 11, it will be interesting to see who between R Ashwin or Axar Patel makes way for him.