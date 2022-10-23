Melbourne: Team India earned a final ball thrilling victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 super-12 opener. The modern-day great Virat Kohli once again proved why the world refers to him as the chase master or run0-machine Kohli. King Kohli’s 82 from just 53 balls helped the Men in Blue clinch an extraordinary victory over Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

The atmosphere is always electrifying when the biggest rivalry takes place on the biggest stage of ICC tournaments. The Melbourne Cricket Ground could feel this electricity which charged up to a whole new level with Team India’s victory. Thousands in the stadium and Millions at home could feel it.

Even former Cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar could not hide his excitement and started jumping as Ravichandran Ashwin played the winning stroke. Irfan Pathan and Srikkanth who were present there at the moment with Little Master couldn’t hold their excitement back either.

The celebration by Sunil Gavaskar is gold. pic.twitter.com/5RkFtEJ1nx

However, it was Sunil Gavaskar whose reaction caught the most eye and fans were so awestruck with the reaction that the video got viral on the internet in no time. Some of them even called it “cute”

India would take on the Netherlands in their next match while Pakistan would go against Zimbabwe on 27th October. Team India would be looking forward to continuing their winning run and Pakistan would attempt to record their first victory of the huge tournament.