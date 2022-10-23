Melbourne: Virat Kohli’s 82-led Team India to a spectacular victory over Pakistan in a final ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their opening match of T20 World Cup super 12 opener. His innings not only brought India out of the spot of bother but also lead them to victory.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Babar Azam-led Pakistan to bat first and managed to restrict them on 159 runs by the help of Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar, Shami and Hardik. However, the real show stopping performance came by the hand of the run-machine Virat Kohli.

The REAL KING. Modern Day Legend. Thank You Virat Kohli. You are the real Champion. Koi 7 Janam v le le to Virat Kohli nahi ban sakta. #ViratKohli #GOAT? #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/cqDA926RdZ Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 23, 2022

A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup Deepawali begins 🙂 What a cracking innings by @imVkohli. Congratulations to the entire team. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2022

Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!’ #indiavspak is always more than a game ‘ it’s an emotion !!! ?? greatness personified @imVkohli ? Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

India was on backfoot after losing first four wickets in the first 37 balls. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined an astonishing 113 runs partnership and brought India back in the game. The real hero of the game was none other than the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

What a win. India handling the pressure brilliantly and Virat Kohli playing an innings for the ages. One of the best that one will ever see and a great win for Team India. Jai Hind #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/tJXzEKi71p Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy Happyyy Deepawali What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

The Men in Blue needed 28 in the final eight balls and Virat Kohli took the charge. He first smashed two sixes in the final two balls of Haris Rauf’s 19th over and then a huge six in the final over. It was Kohli who stood there till the end and ensured Team India’s victory against their arch-rivals at the biggest stage possible. He played an astonishing and unbeaten knock of 82 runs of 53 balls.

The internet is flooded with Virat Kohli as the fans are finding it hard to get over the thrilling victory. Virat Kohli has once again proved that he is one of the biggest gems to step foot in the cricketing field.