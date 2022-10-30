Perth: Team India is looking to extend their win streak in the super 12 and maintain their top spot in group 2 by defeating South Africa at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Virat Kohli would once again be one of the crucial assets for the Men in Blue side and his performance in the match against Proteas would play one of the key factors for Team India’s victory.

Virat Kohli has shattered many records in his career and is looking to record another historic milestone in front of his name. Virat’s recent stint with the bat has proved why he is hailed as the modern-day great and one of the best batters to step foot on the cricketing field.

Virat Kohli is yet to be dismissed in the T20 World Cup 2022. He returned to the dugout after playing unbeaten knocks against both Pakistan and Netherlands. He scored 82 not out against Pakistan and then an unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands.

He has scored 989 runs in T20 World Cup history and is the second-highest run-scores in the history of the tournament right behind the Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene who has scored 1016 runs in the tournament history.

Virat is just 11 runs away from becoming the second batter to score 1000 plus runs in T20 World Cup and if he manages to score 28 runs not only he’ll score 1000 plus runs but would also surpass Mahela Jayawardene. With the current form, Virat is in, he may achieve this feat in this match itself and script history once again with his bat.