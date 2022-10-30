T20 World Cup 2022: What Does India’s Defeat Against South Africa Mean For Group 2 Participants

Perth: South Africa’s win over India in the Group 2 game has made the qualification scenarios for the teams even more complicated. Even though India and South Africa are still favourites to win, the defeat means that Rohit Sharma’s men cannot afford to lose against Bangladesh in the coming game.

South Africa are placed at the top of the points table with two wins and one NR, with five points in their kitty. India and Bangladesh have four points each and the coming fixture between the two teams can be seen as a virtual knockout.

South Africa have two games remaining against Pakistan and Netherlands. Even if they lose against Pakistan but beat the Netherlands, they will finish with seven points which will be good enough to take them to the semis. India Bangladesh need to win both games to qualify on their own. If they win one and lose one, net run-rate will decide the winner between the two sides. In that scenario, India, who have a net run-rate of +0.844 has a big advantage.

For Zimbabwe, they have three points and even if they win both their remaining games, it will take them to six points and one of India and Bangladesh will be already there at same number of points. Both the teams have a superior run rate than Zimbabwe thus Zimbabwe will have to register big wins to have any chance of qualifying and given that one of their game is against India, it will not be easy.

As for Pakistan, things are looking gloomy for them. They need to win their remaining two games and reach six points. They will then will have to wait and see the results of other teams. If India win both their games, they will qualify.

However, if India lose one, they can reach a max of 6 points, same number of points Pakistan will reach if they win all games, so net run rate will decide the second semi-finalist with South Africa already through. Same equation is with Bangladesh as well. If Bangladesh beat India, but lose to Pakistan, they will reach six points and run-rate will decide the second qualifier.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne