T20 World Cup 2024: All You Need To Know About New Format

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2022 was one of the best editions of the tournament, won by England who defeated Pakistan in the final. The next edition of the tournament will be played in West Indies and USA in 2024. The tournament will see it being played in a different format than the previous two seasons, where a qualifying round was followed by a Super 12 stage.

In 2024, the teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8, where they will be further divided into two groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semis, with the winner playing the final. In the previous two seasons, eight teams were divided into two groups of four teams and the top two teams from each group joined the top eight teams for Super 12.

Meanwhile, 12 teams have already qualified for the semis, with West Indies and USA cementing a place as hosts. Reigning champions England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Netherlands have also qualified after finishing in the top eight of the 2022 edition.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh also qualified due to their rankings at the cut-off time of November 14, 2022. The remaining eight spots will be decided through regional qualifiers.

The 2024 World Cup is still far away and teams are now preparing for the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India next year.