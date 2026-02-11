T20 World Cup 2026: Markram grateful for ‘Scrap’ win, Rashid calls… after double Super Over drama

South Africa beat Afghanistan by 4 runs in a dramatic double Super Over at T20 World Cup 2026 after both teams tied on 187.

SA vs AFG

South Africa edged out Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over thriller in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match on Wednesday, in what many are calling one of the greatest encounters in the tournament’s history.

South Africa posted 187 for 6 after batting first, thanks to a strong start from their openers. Afghanistan matched the total exactly at 187, losing their last wicket in the 19.4 overs, forcing the game into the first Super Over.

In the first Super Over, Afghanistan scored 17/0, while South Africa managed 17/1 to tie it. The drama continued into a second Super Over, where South Africa posted 23/0 (powered by aggressive hitting from David Miller and Tristan Stubbs). Afghanistan replied with 19/2, falling short by 4 runs, with spinner Keshav Maharaj sealing the win by taking two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi, who bowled superbly in regulation play (taking 3 wickets) and was part of the Super Overs, was named Player of the Match.

Markram calls for a ‘Scrap’ ahead of the battle

South Africa captain Aiden Markram had urged his teammates to brace for a tough fight against Afghanistan.

“It’s quite hard to sum that all up. Tough competition – teams put you under immense pressure. And when you start putting yourselves under pressure, life gets hard. Grateful for the win and the points,” Markram said at the post-match presentation.

“Ultimately in Super Overs you’re picking your most confident guys. Lungi didn’t miss by much in the first over but they still got a good score. Same story with Kesh. Tough being a spinner. Still backed him,” he added.

Markram admitted the target felt decent but not entirely comfortable: “I said to the boys it’s a decent target but we’re going to scrap. Wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with it, thought we left a few out there.”

“There’s areas we can improve. Small little phases, and it adds up to a lot in this format. That is the positive you take from a game like this, you need to win games like this.“

Markram praising the openers contribution: “Important to get a really good start in this format and that’s exactly what they did for us. Two of them batted really nicely, taking the game on.”

Ngidi reflects on unprecedented stress

Lungi Ngidi admitted the match pushed him to his limits.

“Lost so much weight today. Never been this stressed in my life in a cricket game. Happy to come out on top. Knew I’d probably be the super over option, captain said keep doing the same. Let myself down in the first over, didn’t go to plan,” Ngidi said.

Afghanistan camp left heartbroken

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan struggled to hide his disappointment despite his team’s valiant effort.

“The boys did an amazing job, especially with the way they started with the bat. To restrict them under 190 was amazing. So so unlucky to be part of losing team. Gave everything on the ground. This wicket is good, played a lot in IPL on this wicket,” Rashid said.

He praised opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive 84 off 42 balls in the chase and his near-heroic 18 off 4 in the second Super Over: “Amazing innings, that’s what he’s famous for. In the last couple of overs in the powerplay where we lost quick wickets put him on the back foot. Overall he played amazing.“

Rashid reflected on missed chances: “We had our opportunities. In the last Super Over as well, 1 ball 5 runs could go anyway. Could’ve been smarter. One dive, one ball could’ve finished it. Work hard for the last one and a half years for this game to go to the next round. Very disappointing.”

He emphasized pride in representing Afghanistan: “Any time you’re representing your country is a proud moment. Will try my best to keep them as up as possible.”

