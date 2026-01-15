T20 World Cup 2026: BCB removes Chief Nazmul Islam following backlash over ‘Indian Agent’ remark

Bangladesh Cricket Board takes shocking action against top official Nazmul Islam after a controversial ‘Indian agent’ remark sparked player revolt.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board was forced to sack its finance committee chairman Najmul Islam on Thursday after senior players of the national team revolted against him for making derogatory comments against them.

BPL match delayed as players protest

Toss was delayed in Thursday’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals here after neither of the two teams showed up at the venue and players of both teams were unified in their demand for immediate removal of Najmul.

BCB statement on Najmul Islam’s removal

Under player and public pressure, BCB was forced to act and removed Najmul as chairman of the board’s finance committee. It is unclear if he remains a BCB director.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect,” said the BCB in a statement.

“Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee. The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction,” it added.

Player outrage over derogatory comments

The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup on account of “security worries”, rejected concerns surrounding players’ remuneration should the country withdraw.

He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far, having failed to win a single ICC event. The statement caused an outrage with CWAB calling for his immediate ouster from BCB.

Show cause notice issued before removal

The BCB had also showcaused Najmul, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board.

“The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket,” the BCB stated in a press release earlier on Thursday.

“â€¦the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours,” it added.

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup stance

Bangladesh are refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI’s instructions for unspecified “developments all around”.

The BCB is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh’s four games in India to Sri Lanka.