T20 World Cup 2026: Corbin Bosch stars as South Africa beat UAE, finish group stage unbeaten ahead of India clash

South Africa defeat UAE by six wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 as Corbin Bosch’s 3/12 and Dewald Brevis’ explosive knock seal dominant win.

South Africa made light work of the United Arab Emirates, securing a comfortable six-wicket victory in their final Group D fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 18, 2026. Chasing a modest 123, the Proteas romped home in just 13.1 overs, staying unbeaten in the group stage and building momentum for their crucial Super 8 opener against India on Sunday.

Brevis fires with monstrous sixes in confident chase

Dewald Brevis delivered a timely confidence-boosting knock, smashing 36 off 25 balls with three towering sixes that showcased his prime form. The young star treated fans to a visual spectacle: a ferocious pull off Muhammad Jawadullah’s bouncer sailed into the top tier at square leg, followed by a thumping drive over extra cover off Haider Ali into the Hill B stand, and a dismissive loft over cow corner against Mohammed Arfan’s slower ball.

Aiden Markram set the platform with a quick 28 off 11, while Ryan Rickleton contributed a lusty 30 off 16 including powerful sixes. With the big India game looming, Brevis’ fluent innings provided the perfect warm-up, helping South Africa finish proceedings in a jiffy.

Corbin Bosch shines with career-best T20 WC spell

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, the 31-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler and son of former international Tertius Bosch, produced a standout display with figures of 3/12 in his four overs. Making full use of the overcast conditions and moisture, Bosch bowled quick and straight, picking up key wickets including Sohaib Khan. His economical spell, featuring 16 dots and just 12 runs conceded, earned him Player of the Match honors and highlighted his growing role in the Proteas setup. Bosch, who debuted in T20Is in 2025 and has 24 wickets at an average of 19.25 in the format, proved instrumental in restricting UAE and setting up the easy chase.

Nortje’s return and pace dominance restrict UAE

Anrich Nortje marked his tournament return with pace and aggression, claiming 2/28 in four overs. With Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen rested for the India match, the South African pace battery-led by Nortje and Bosch-exploited the conditions brilliantly after Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl.

UAE struggled throughout, posting 122/6 in 20 overs. Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 45 off 38 five fours, one six but survived two dropped catches from the Proteas fielders. Muhammad Waseem 22 off 12 provided early impetus, but George Linde broke the opening stand with a plumb LBW. Sohaib Khan, fresh from back-to-back fifties, fell cheaply to Bosch.

UAE managed only 10 boundaries in total, nine from Sharafu and Waseem combined, never truly dominating against the relentless short-pitched bowling. A light drizzle at the innings’ end briefly covered the square, but the match concluded without further interruption.

This clinical win keeps South Africa’s momentum high as they head into the Super 8s unbeaten, with Brevis and Bosch emerging as key performers in a dominant all-round display.

