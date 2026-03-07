T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Mitchell Santner says ‘Goal is to silence the crowd’, warns of Bumrah’s game-changing threat

Mitchell Santner expects a flat pitch and big scores in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against India and calls Jasprit Bumrah a major threat.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is fully aware of the challenge waiting in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. He expects a flat, high-scoring pitch and knows India’s world-class bowling attack will test his side heavily.

Santner expects flat pitch and big scores

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Santner said he hasn’t seen the pitch yet as it was still under covers, but he is prepared for a batting-friendly surface.

“Yeah, I mean I haven’t had a look at the wicket yet, it’s still under cover, but one can only assume it’s going to be pretty flat and high scoring,” Santner said.

Goal to silence the home crowd

Santner repeated Australia captain Pat Cummins’ famous 2023 remark and said his team wants to quiet the packed Indian crowd.

“That’s the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home,” Santner said during the pre-match press conference.

Bumrah is a big threat, but not the only one

Santner gave special praise to Jasprit Bumrah, who was the game-changer in India’s semi-final win over England.

“In terms of Bumrah I think it should be in everyone’s conversation, the way he’s been going,” Santner remarked at the press conference on Saturday. “I think England looked pretty hard to hit, and he was obviously the game changer for India the other night.”

“We knew that was going to be the case, he’s obviously a world-class bowler, but not just him,” Santner added. “I think the way everyone’s been rolling in their team, whether it’s with bat or ball, everyone’s stepped up at different times and as a team that’s where you want to be.”

New Zealand aim to break their World Cup hoodoo

New Zealand are playing in their second T20 World Cup final after 2021, where they lost to Australia. They also want revenge after losing the Champions Trophy 2025 final to India. Santner and his team are determined to win their first T20 World Cup title and end years of near-misses in ICC knockout matches.

India under pressure at home

India, the defending champions, will face huge pressure to win on home soil and become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title. Santner believes the home advantage brings extra pressure on India.

