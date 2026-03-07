This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
T20 World Cup 2026 final: Team India eye THREE historic feats, New Zealand aim maiden title
India face New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad with history on the line as India aim for a record third title.
The T20 World Cup 2026 is now down to its final match. India will take on New Zealand on Sunday, March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM IST. The winner will lift the trophy and be crowned world champions.
India, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, have a golden chance to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. They previously won in 2007 under MS Dhoni and in 2024 under Rohit Sharma. No team has ever defended the title successfully, and no host nation has won the tournament so far.
New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup glory
New Zealand will be playing in their second T20 World Cup final after reaching the title match in 2021. They lost that final to Australia. This is also a chance for the Black Caps to take revenge after losing to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
India can make two more records
If India win the final, they will become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title. They will also be the first host nation to win the tournament (this edition is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, though Sri Lanka exited early).
Past India vs New Zealand ICC finals
This is the fourth time India and New Zealand are meeting in an ICC event final. New Zealand have won two of the previous three:
- Champions Trophy 2000: New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- World Test Championship Final 2021: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Champions Trophy 2025: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
Narendra Modi Stadium: A challenge for India
Fans are a bit worried about Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final there to Australia. They also suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage of this T20 World Cup at the same venue. Many consider this ground unlucky for India.
India will look to overcome the past and create history in Ahmedabad. With strong batting, smart captaincy, and a world-class bowling attack, the Men in Blue are ready to lift the trophy and make it back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. The final promises to be a thrilling contest between two top teams.
List of T20 World Cup winners, runners-up and host nations
|T20 World Cup
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Host
|T20 World Cup 2007
|India
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|T20 World Cup 2009
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|England
|T20 World Cup 2010
|England
|Australia
|West Indies
|T20 World Cup 2012
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|T20 World Cup 2014
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Bangladesh
|T20 World Cup 2016
|West Indies
|England
|India
|T20 World Cup 2021
|Australia
|New Zealand
|UAE and Oman
|T20 World Cup 2022
|England
|Pakistan
|Australia
|T20 World Cup 2024
|India
|South Africa
|USA and West Indies
