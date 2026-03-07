WATCH: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahika Sharma to Coach Gautam Gambhir in Ahmedabad, video goes viral

Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahika Sharma to coach Gautam Gambhir in Ahmedabad hotel ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Hardik Pandya girlfriend meet Gautam Gambhir

Hardik Pandya played a vital part in India’s thrilling seven-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. He contributed with the bat by scoring an important 27 runs and then took two crucial wickets with the ball. India is now set to face New Zealand in the final on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for the final

The Indian team reached Ahmedabad on Friday, March 6, ahead of the big final. While most players travelled with the team bus to the hotel, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel went separately in their cars. During this time, a video of Hardik Pandya surfaced online and quickly went viral.

Hardik introduces girlfriend Mahika to Coach Gambhir

The video shows Hardik escorting his girlfriend Mahika Sharma to meet head coach Gautam Gambhir. As they meet, Gambhir greets her with a simple smile on his face. The moment has caught everyone’s attention and is spreading fast on social media.

Girlfriends & Wives are not allowed to accompany players. But Pandya is that bad boy of the class, who not just breaks rules, but also pokes the teacher ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/zTCeFftlr1 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 7, 2026

Mahika Sharma has been supporting Hardik throughout the tournament. She was spotted in the stands cheering for him during the semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, along with Hardik’s son Agastya.

Hardik and Mahika’s relationship

Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Natasa Stankovic parted ways in July 2024. They decided to co-parent their son Agastya. Mahika Sharma is now Hardik’s girlfriend and has been seen with him during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Hardik’s performance in the tournament

Hardik has had a solid tournament so far. In eight innings with the bat, he has scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 163.11, including two half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 8 wickets, with his best figures being 2/16.

The final against New Zealand is a huge opportunity for Hardik and Team India to lift the trophy again.

