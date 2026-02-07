T20 World Cup 2026: From boycott to possible U-turn? Sri Lanka sends STRONG message to Pakistan amid boycott row

PCB set to consult Pakistan government on Sri Lanka Cricket’s plea to reverse boycott of Feb 15 India match in T20 World Cup 2026.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to approach the federal government once again regarding Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) urgent plea to reconsider the boycott of the high-profile Pakistan vs India match scheduled for February 15, in Colombo during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka Cricket highlights financial and reputational impact

Sri Lanka Cricket has formally written to the PCB, warning that the absence of the arch-rival clash – one of the biggest commercial draws in world cricket – would result in significant financial losses for SLC. The email also emphasized the potential damage to the tournament’s image and organization in the island nation, which is co-hosting the event with India.

Without the India-Pakistan fixture, SLC stands to lose substantial revenue from gate receipts, hospitality packages, sponsorships, and broadcast-related income.

Pakistan Government’s stance remains key

The Pakistan government has permitted the national team to participate in the T20 World Cup but has explicitly barred them from facing India. This decision has left the PCB in a difficult position, as the marquee match is considered the most lucrative fixture for the ICC, broadcasters, and host boards.

Close ties with Sri Lanka cited

A source close to the developments highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at both governmental and cricketing levels.

“Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government-to-government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can’t be ignored just like that,” the source said.

The source further revealed that SLC President Shammi Silva directly contacted PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, reminding him that Sri Lanka is counting on Pakistan’s support at this critical time. Without the India-Pakistan game, SLC would suffer considerable financial setbacks.

Mohsin Naqvi to brief Prime Minister

Naqvi has assured Silva that he would consult the Pakistan government and revert with a final decision. According to the source, media reports claiming Pakistan had already rejected Sri Lanka’s request are inaccurate.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not even been in the country since yesterday and is due back today. He will bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister on ending the boycott of the India match and then a decision would be made on the matter by Monday,” the source confirmed.

Recalling Sri Lanka’s support for Pakistan

The source also pointed to Sri Lanka’s recent backing of Pakistan. As recently as November 2025, when some Sri Lankan players expressed security concerns during a white-ball tour of Pakistan, the Sri Lankan government stepped in and directed the players to complete the series.

Pakistan’s tournament schedule unaffected so far

Pakistan is playing all its group-stage matches in Colombo and Pallekele, beginning with their tournament opener against the Netherlands on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The outcome of the government consultation will determine whether the much-anticipated clash against India goes ahead as scheduled on February 15.

