T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule of all three matches on February 14

T20 World Cup 2026 Feb 14 schedule: Ireland vs Oman, England vs Scotland, New Zealand vs South Africa. Here are the full details.

Three high-stakes matches headline Saturday’s action in the T20 World Cup 2026. Ireland take on Oman at 11 AM, England face Scotland at 3 PM, and the day concludes with a blockbuster clash between New Zealand and South Africa at 7 PM, both vying to top Group D.

Ireland vs Oman (11 AM, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo)

Both teams are desperate for their first win after two losses each. Ireland’s faint Super Eight hopes hinge on a big victory, but captain Paul Stirling’s injury is a major blow. Oman, with many players of Indian and Pakistani origin, have struggled badly (103 and 120/9 in their losses). Ireland hold the edge historically (4 wins in 5 meetings) and remain favorites, but need their top order – Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher – to convert starts. George Dockrell has been their standout bowler; he needs support from Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and the spinners.

Squads for both teams:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonawale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mahmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedara, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan.

England vs Scotland (3 PM, Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

England must win convincingly to stay alive after a 30-run loss to West Indies. Scotland, buoyed by a big win over Italy, sit second in Group C on net run rate. A victory here could secure one of them a strong position before their final games (Scotland vs Nepal, England vs Italy). Scotland have upset England before and will draw inspiration from George Munsey and Michael Jones’ 2024 performance. England’s spin weakness was exposed against West Indies; Harry Brook’s side face pressure to bounce back.

Squads for both teams:

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tonge, and Luke Wood

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brendon McMullan, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Brad Wheal

New Zealand vs South Africa (7 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

Both teams are unbeaten and guaranteed Super Eights qualification – this clash is purely for top spot in Group D. New Zealand have been ruthless, chasing 186 vs Afghanistan and 174 vs UAE with ease (Tim Seifert starring). South Africa showed composure in 213/4 vs Canada and a dramatic double Super Over win vs Afghanistan. The Ahmedabad pitch offers bounce for strokeplay and pace – Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will test NZ’s aggressive top order, while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson target Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. Dew could make chasing key.

Squads for both teams:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brewis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Bjorn Fortuin.

