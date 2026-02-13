T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Points Table, India’s Delhi magic leaves Pakistan far behind

India reclaim top spot in Group A with 4 points and superior net run rate after 93 run win over Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026.

Indian cricket team

India delivered a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia in their second Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Thursday. This dominant win helped India reclaim the No. 1 position in the group standings with four points and an outstanding net run rate above 3. Pakistan also has four points but trails significantly in net run rate.

The result marked India’s second consecutive victory in the tournament and sets up a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

Ishan Kishan & Hardik Pandya fire India to 209/9

India posted a formidable 209/9 thanks to explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Kishan smashed a breathtaking 61 off 24 balls (6 fours, 5 sixes), while Pandya contributed a destructive 52 off 28 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes). Their aggressive batting laid the foundation for a total that proved far beyond Namibia’s reach.

Varun Chakravarthy & Axar Patel demolish Namibia

In reply, Namibia were bundled out for 116 in 18.2 overs. Varun Chakravarthy spun a web with 3/7 in 2 overs, while Axar Patel claimed 2/20. The duo dismantled the middle order, and Namibia’s chase collapsed dramatically – they lost their last eight wickets for just 30 runs.

Namibia’s top-order efforts came from opener Lohren Steinmann (29) and Jan Frylinck (22), but no other batter crossed 20 as India’s spinners and disciplined bowling attack took complete control.

India dominate from the start

After electing to bat first, India never allowed Namibia to settle. Kishan’s powerplay fireworks and Pandya’s middle-overs acceleration ensured the total kept climbing. Namibia’s bowlers, including captain Gerhard Erasmus, fought hard but couldn’t contain India’s firepower.

The victory margin of 93 runs is India’s biggest in T20 World Cup history, underscoring their dominance in this one-sided contest.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied/No Result Points NRR 1 India 2 2 0 0 4 3.050 2 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 4 0.932 3 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 2 0.356 4 USA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.525 5 Namibia 2 0 2 0 0 -2.884

Eyes now on India vs Pakistan showdown

With four points and a superb net run rate, India have strengthened their position in Group A. All attention now turns to their next match against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15 – a blockbuster encounter that promises high drama and intensity.

India’s clinical performance against Namibia sends a strong message to the rest of the tournament, while the team will look to carry this momentum into the highly anticipated clash with their arch-rivals.

