T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya eyes KL Rahul’s T20I record ahead of India vs England Semi-Final

Hardik Pandya needs 23 runs to overtake KL Rahul in India’s all-time T20I run-scorers list ahead of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

Hardik Pandya

The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will see Team India take on England on March 5. The match will be hosted at Mumbai’s Wankhede Cricket Stadium. Hardik Pandya is just 23 runs away from going past KL Rahul in a special all-time record for India in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya close to overtaking KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya currently sits fifth on India’s list of highest run-scorers in T20 cricket. In 136 matches, Hardik has scored 2243 runs. KL Rahul is in fourth place with 2265 runs in 72 matches. If Hardik scores 23 runs in the semi-final against England, he will overtake KL Rahul and move to fourth position.

Top run-scorers for India in T20Is

Rohit Sharma tops the list of India’s highest run-scorers in T20 internationals with 4,231 runs in 159 matches. Virat Kohli sits in second place with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at a strike rate of 137. Suryakumar Yadav holds the third position with 3,261 runs, while KL Rahul is fourth with 2265 runs in 72 matches. Hardik Pandya currently occupies the fifth spot with 2243 runs in 136 matches.

Hardik’s mixed performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Hardik Pandya’s form in T20 World Cup 2026 has been up and down. In 7 matches, he has scored 172 runs at a strike rate of 156 and picked up 6 wickets. He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Disappointing shows against big teams

Hardik did not perform well against big sides in this tournament. In the Super 8 match against South Africa, he scored only 18 runs and gave away 45 runs in 4 overs with the ball. Against West Indies, he leaked 40 runs in 4 overs and managed just 17 runs off 14 balls with the bat.

With the semi-final against England coming up, the Indian team will be hoping for a big all-round performance from Hardik Pandya in this crucial match at Wankhede Stadium.

