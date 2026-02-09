T20 World Cup 2026: ICC rejects PCB request, BIG update on India-Pakistan match

PCB softens on India boycott in T20 World Cup 2026. Mohsin Naqvi to seek PM Shehbaz Sharif’s approval to play Feb 15 match in Colombo.

india-vs-Pakistan-t20-world-cup

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: The fate of the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is still unclear, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears to be adopting a more flexible approach. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the proposed boycott of the match against India, following advice from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

The blockbuster India-Pakistan encounter is scheduled for 15 February 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

According to a senior PCB source, Mohsin Naqvi will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday about recent developments and conversations with cricket boards from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Naqvi is expected to seek permission for the Pakistan team to play the match against India in the ongoing tournament.

“Naqvi will update the Prime Minister on his discussions with the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE boards, and ICC officials, highlighting the crisis and the requests made by these boards. The final decision will rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the PCB will abide by it,” a source said.

PCB’s Demands: Bilateral series revival & tri-series compensation

Insiders reveal that Naqvi has pushed for the revival of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan, which falls outside ICC jurisdiction. Additionally, he has demanded a tri-series involving Bangladesh to compensate the BCB for financial losses after Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 citing security concerns, leading to their exclusion from the tournament.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has already rejected the tri-series proposal. India has not participated in any multi-nation tri-series in over a decade. Reports suggest the ICC may award Bangladesh the hosting rights for the next Under-19 World Cup as a gesture of support.

Bangladesh’s exclusion & PCB’s initial stance

Bangladesh was removed from the T20 World Cup after refusing to play group-stage matches in India over security fears, despite ICC assurances of no credible threat. Scotland replaced them in the tournament.

Pakistan initially showed solidarity with Bangladesh, threatening to boycott the India match. However, recent talks involving ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, Sri Lanka Cricket, UAE officials, and BCB chief Aminul Islam Bulbul have prompted a softening in PCB’s position.

Asia Cup Trophy handover debate

During discussions with ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, Naqvi reportedly questioned why the ICC remained silent if Pakistan had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from an Indian board official. The Asia Cup trophy currently remains locked in a room at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai, and Naqvi had insisted on a public handover in the presence of media.

The situation remains fluid, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to make the final call on whether Pakistan will take the field against India on 15 February in Colombo.

