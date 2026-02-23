T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Ashwin’s record, becomes India no.1 to achieve This Feat

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin to become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history after his three wickets vs SA.

Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah produced another match-turning spell in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa, taking 3 wickets for just 15 runs in his 4 overs. In doing so, he surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin’s long-standing record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history.

Bumrah dismissed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton early to rock South Africa’s top order, then added Corbin Bosch with a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort to complete his three-wicket haul.

Bumrah overtakes Ashwin for most wickets by an Indian in T20 World Cups

With these three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah now has 33 wickets in T20 World Cup matches, breaking Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous Indian record of 32 wickets.

Most Wickets by Indians in T20 World Cup history

33 – Jasprit Bumrah*

32 – Arshdeep Singh*

32 – Ravichandran Ashwin

29 – Hardik Pandya

22 – Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa post 187/7 after early trouble

Earlier, South Africa recovered strongly to post 187 for 7 in 20 overs after being reduced to 20 for 3 inside the first four overs.

David Miller played a superb knock of 63 off 35 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes, while young Dewald Brevis supported him with 45 off 29 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes). The pair added 97 runs for the fourth wicket to rescue the innings.

Tristan Stubbs finished unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls with 1 four, 3 sixes, helping South Africa reach a challenging total.

Bumrah & Arshdeep lead India’s fightback

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding again, taking 3 for 15 in 4 overs (including two wickets in his first two overs for just 7 runs). He also picked up one more in the death overs while giving away only 8 runs across his last two.

Arshdeep Singh chipped in with 2 for 28 in 4 overs, while Varun Chakravarthy took 1 wicket but went for 47 runs in his 4 overs. Hardik Pandya bowled 4 overs for 45 runs without a wicket.

Bumrah’s spell kept South Africa to a gettable total on paper, but India’s batting later collapsed, making his effort go in vain.The defeat has put India under pressure in Group A.

Their next two Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe (February 26) and West Indies (March 1) are now must-win games to stay alive in the tournament.

