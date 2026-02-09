T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Leask’s all-round brilliance powers Scotland to win over Italy, Captain Madsen injured

Scotland kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant victory over debutants Italy in Group C at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Scotland cricket team

Scotland registered a commanding win in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash against debutants Italy at Eden Gardens on Monday. After being inserted to bat following Italy’s toss win, Scotland posted a record-breaking total for an Associate nation before Michael Leask’s four-wicket haul sealed a convincing 73-run triumph.

Italy win toss, opt to bowl first

Italy captain Wayne Madsen won the toss and elected to field in the side’s historic T20 World Cup debut. However, the decision backfired as Scotland dominated with the bat.

Captain Madsen suffers shoulder dislocation

Italy faced an early blow when skipper Wayne Madsen dislocated his left shoulder while diving to stop a ball at mid-wicket in the fourth over. He left the field in pain and was ruled out of the match, with further assessments needed for potential head/neck concerns. This left Italy a batter short and hampered their chase significantly.

Scotland post record 207/4 – Highest by Associate Team

Scotland amassed 207/4 in 20 overs, marking the first 200-plus total by an Associate nation in T20 World Cup history.

George Munsey smashed 84 off 54 balls.

Michael Jones contributed 37, forming a record 126-run opening stand (highest 100+ opening partnership by an Associate team).

Brandon McMullen remained unbeaten on 41 off 18.

Michael Leask provided a fiery finish with 22 not out off just 5 balls (including a 22-run over), powering the late surge.

Italy collapse despite early resistance

Chasing 208, Italy reached 113/3 at one stage but crumbled to 134 all out in 16.4 overs. Michael Leask starred with the ball, claiming 4/17 to derail the middle order. Scotland’s bowlers exploited the absence of Madsen effectively, restricting Italy well below the target.

Michael Leask: All-Round hero for Scotland

Michael Leask was the standout performer, delivering a match-winning all-round display. He smashed an explosive 22 not out off 5 balls to boost Scotland’s total in the death overs, before returning with a brilliant 4/17 spell that triggered Italy’s collapse from 113/3 to 134 all out. His contributions with bat and ball proved decisive in Scotland’s dominant victory.

Scotland’s first points of the tournament come via this emphatic win, while Italy’s debut ends in disappointment due to injury and batting failure.

