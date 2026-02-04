T20 World Cup 2026: MS Dhoni calls India ‘one of the most dangerous team’ but THIS factor scares him

MS Dhoni labels the current India side 'one of the most dangerous teams' ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 title defence.

MS Dhoni says dew changes everything

Former India captain MS Dhoni has described the current Indian team as “one of the most dangerous teams” in T20 cricket as they prepare to defend their title in the T20 World Cup 2026. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will kick off their campaign late this week against the USA at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Having clinched the trophy in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, their second T20 World Cup title after the historic 2007 triumph under Dhoni himself. Team India now aims for a record third crown.

Dhoni praises India’s experience and depth

Speaking at a recent event, Dhoni showered praise on the current squad for their experience, depth, and ability to handle pressure across all roles.

“It’s one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time,” Dhoni said.

Dew remains Dhoni’s biggest concern

However, the former wicketkeeper-batsman flagged one major concern that could impact India’s campaign.

“What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that,” he explained.

Dhoni stressed that if conditions remain neutral across India’s matches against top teams, the side should come out on top more often than not.

“If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not. If the conditions remain neutral,” he added.

Unpredictability of T20 cricket

At the same time, he reminded everyone of the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

“The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in the T20 group. So, that’s the time. Whether it happens in the league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that’s where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team.”

Dhoni’s cautious final words

Avoiding any over the top predictions, Dhoni wrapped up his thoughts carefully.

“And if that’s the case, I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. But it’s one of the most dangerous teams.”

With the tournament opener against the USA fast approaching at Wankhede Stadium, all eyes will be on how Suryakumar Yadav’s men handle the high expectations and the tricky dew factor – as they chase history.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/