T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan player penalised for misbehaviour at Sri Lanka hotel

A Pakistan World Cup squad player reportedly misbehaved with a female hotel staff member in Sri Lanka during T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan cricket team

An unnamed Pakistan player was reportedly fined for misbehaving with a female housekeeping staff member at the Golden Crown Hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka, during the team’s stay for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches. The incident took place before Pakistan’s final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, according to a report by Telecom Asia Sport on Thursday.

What exactly happened

Sources told Telecom Asia Sport: “Before Pakistan’s last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member.”

“The staff shouted and called for help, at which the hotel staff came to her rescue and reported the matter to Pakistan team manager Navaid Cheema,” the report said, quoting team sources.

Team manager handled the matter

“The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour.”

Pakistan won the match but missed Semis

Pakistan went on to win that match against Sri Lanka by five runs. However, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals due to a poor net run-rate. The team returned home in batches on Sunday and Monday.

Player likely to face PCB disciplinary action

The player is expected to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee and could face further punishment.

History of misconduct on tours

The report noted that Pakistani players and backroom staff have a history of misconduct during overseas tours.

Young batter Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police last year on charges of raping a girl during the Pakistan Shaheens tour of England. He appeared in court but was released due to lack of evidence.

Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was reportedly fined for misbehaving with a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia a few years ago.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on player conduct during international tours, coming at a time when Pakistan’s World Cup campaign has already ended in disappointment.

