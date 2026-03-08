T20 World Cup 2026 prize money REVEALED: How much India earned for winning the title and what other teams got

India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s how much the champions and other teams received.

India team celebration

In a thrilling finale to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, defeated New Zealand by 100 runs to lift the trophy for the third time. This victory marks India’s third T20 World Cup triumph overall, their second consecutive title, and makes them the first team to win the tournament on home soil. Suryakumar Yadav’s side not only claimed the prestigious silverware but also secured a massive share of the record prize money pool.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) set a historic prize pool of $13.5 million (approximately Rs 120 crore or Rs 1,200 million) for the 2026 edition – a 20% increase from the 2024 tournament. This substantial amount is distributed among the participating teams based on their performance, with the funds going to the boards and then shared among players through bonuses, match fees, and other incentives.

India’s historic achievement

Team India’s win over New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad delivered more than just glory. By securing back-to-back titles and becoming the first side to win at home, the team etched their name in the record books. Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy proved decisive, guiding India through a dominant campaign that ended with the ultimate prize.

Record prize pool breakdown

The ICC’s $13.5 million prize fund rewarded every stage of the tournament generously. Here’s how the money was distributed:

Winner: Team India

$3 million (approximately Rs 27.48 crore or Rs 27.60 crore in some estimates)

Runner-up: New Zealand

$1.6 million (approximately Rs 14.65 crore or Rs 14.70 crore)

Losing Semi-Finalists (each)

England – $790,000 (approximately Rs 7.24 crore or Rs 7.26 crore)

South Africa – $790,000 (approximately Rs 7.24 crore or Rs 7.26 crore)

Super 8 Teams (each)

Zimbabwe – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.48 crore or Rs 3.5 crore)

Pakistan – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.48 crore or Rs 3.5 crore)

Sri Lanka – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.48 crore or Rs 3.5 crore)

West Indies – $380,000 (approximately Rs 3.48 crore or Rs 3.5 crore)

Group Stage Teams (each, eliminated early)

Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, UAE, USA – $250,000 (approximately Rs 2.29 crore or Rs 2.30 crore)

This structure ensured that even teams exiting in the group stage walked away with meaningful rewards, reflecting the ICC’s commitment to supporting all 20 participating nations.

