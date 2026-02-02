T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar sends strong MESSAGE to ICC after Pakistan refuses to play India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called on the ICC to take action after Pakistan announced it will boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 match against India.

Sunil Gavaskar

The Pakistan government has confirmed that its national cricket team will take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the group-stage match against India. Pakistan were scheduled to face the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side on February 15 in Colombo, but the government announced on Sunday that the team will not take the field for that fixture.

The decision has added fresh uncertainty to the tournament and comes in the wake of a controversial ruling by the International Cricket Council (ICC) involving Bangladesh.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh issue triggers Pakistan’s stand

The development follows the ICC’s refusal to relocate Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches out of India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested a change in venues citing security concerns after Mustafizur Rahman withdrew from the Indian Premier League. However, the ICC rejected the request, leading to Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland in the tournament lineup.

Pakistan publicly supported Bangladesh’s stance, and the ICC’s decision appears to have prompted Islamabad’s decision to avoid the high-profile clash against India.

Sunil Gavaskar calls for ICC action

Reacting to Pakistan’s move, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar urged the ICC to take firm steps to prevent similar situations in the future. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar stressed that last-minute withdrawals undermine the integrity of global tournaments.

“Definitely, I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that is an issue. If you withdraw earlier on, that’s another matter altogether. But if you withdraw at the last moment, on the eve of the tournament, then yes, I think certainly the ICC should come in and take some action.”

“I don’t know what action they will take, but I think there are so many other boards involved, so it’s not just going to be one person’s decision. However, it should be something that ensures no other team in the future also considers doing that,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar warns of possible legal consequences

Gavaskar further suggested that the ICC could explore legal options against Pakistan over its refusal to play India, though the eventual outcome remains uncertain.

“The ICC will probably take legal action against Pakistan over the refusal to play against India, but what the result of such an action would be, I can’t say. It is certain that the ICC would be extremely displeased with this decision of Pakistan government,” he added.

ICC under pressure to respond

With the marquee India-Pakistan clash being the most commercially valuable fixture of the tournament, the situation places the ICC under pressure to respond decisively. Any action taken against Pakistan could have wider implications for future tournaments, governance norms, and participation agreements.

As things stand, the standoff threatens to overshadow preparations for the T20 World Cup, with stakeholders closely watching how the ICC handles the growing controversy.

TRENDING NOW

Why Pakistan is boycotting the India match

The decision comes in the backdrop of Bangladesh being removed from the T20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India due to security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to relocate their matches, but the governing body refused to alter the schedule and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

Pakistan is in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, placed with India, Namibia, USA, and Netherlands.