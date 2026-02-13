T20 World Cup 2026: UAE edge Canada by 5 wickets as Junaid Siddique and Aryansh Sharma shine

Junaid Siddique’s fifer and Aryansh Sharma’s unbeaten 74 powered UAE to a thrilling five-wicket win over Canada in T20 World Cup 2026.

Junaid Siddique and Aryansh Sharma

The United Arab Emirates pulled off a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Canada in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match on Friday. Junaid Siddique’s five-wicket haul restricted Canada to a modest 150/7, while Aryansh Sharma’s unbeaten 74 and Sohaib Khan’s explosive 51 guided UAE home with two balls to spare.

Junaid Siddique’s masterclass with the ball

Senior pacer Junaid Siddique was the architect of UAE’s victory, delivering a disciplined and devastating spell of 5/35. Siddique ripped through Canada’s top order early, claiming two quick wickets in the powerplay with superb line and length. He returned in the death overs to dismantle the lower middle order, dismissing Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, and Saad Bin Zafar to complete his five-for and halt Canada’s late fightback. His ability to swing the new ball and mix pace variations made him the standout performer of the match.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Aryansh Sharma anchors chase with unbeaten 74

Chasing 151, UAE lost wickets at regular intervals but never panicked. Aryansh Sharma held one end with a composed yet aggressive 74 not out off 53 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). His unbeaten knock provided the stability UAE needed on a tricky surface.

Sohaib Khan’s explosive cameo turns the game

When the chase looked shaky, Sohaib Khan joined Aryansh and changed the momentum with a blistering 51 off 29 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes). Their crucial 83-run stand for the fifth wicket brought the equation down to 26 off 12 balls. Sohaib’s power-hitting kept the pressure on Canada’s bowlers and set up the final flourish.

Saad Bin Zafar’s 3/14 keeps Canada in hunt

Canada’s left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar was the pick of their bowlers with 3/14, striking three key blows. He removed Muhammad Waseem early, then dismissed Alishan Sharafu (mistimed drive to extra cover), Mayank Kumar, and Harshit Kaushik to dent UAE’s middle order. At the halfway mark, UAE needed 92 off 60 balls, but Aryansh and Sohaib’s partnership swung the game decisively.

Canada’s top-order collapse & late fightback

Earlier, Canada were sent in to bat and lost their top order cheaply. Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah struck inside the first six overs, reducing Canada to a precarious position. Harsh Thaker anchored with a gritty 50 off 41 balls, forging stands with Navneet Dhaliwal (34) and Shreyas Movva (21). However, Siddique’s return in the death overs cut short their momentum, leaving Canada with a below-par total.

Dramatic finish seals memorable UAE win

Needing 8 off the final over, Aryansh smashed a towering six to ease the pressure. Canada took a late wicket, but Muhammad Arfan sealed the win with a boundary. The victory keeps UAE firmly in the hunt in Group A, while Canada will rue missed opportunities on a pitch that offered something for both bat and ball.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/