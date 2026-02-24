T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain play spoilsport in England vs Pakistan Super 8 clash at Pallekele?

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Pallekele. Will rain disrupt the contest? Here’s the full weather forecast and pitch report.

England vs Pakistan

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a crucial Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The game starts at 7:00 PM IST, and both teams are fully prepared as this match could decide their path forward in the tournament.

Pitch Report: Starts flat, slows down later

The Pallekele pitch usually begins flat and offers good bounce, making it easier for batters early on. The new ball can swing a bit and give some carry in the first few overs. As the match goes on, the surface becomes slower and grips more, helping spinners. Teams might use pitch number five to avoid too much wear. Expect a good batting track at the start, but scoring will get harder later.

Group stage journey: Both teams had mixed results

In the group stage, both teams had similar performances. Pakistan played four matches, winning three and losing one. England also played four matches, winning three and losing one. Now both sides are in a tough Super 8 group with India, South Africa, and West Indies. Winning here is very important for both teams to stay alive in the competition.

Weather Forecast: Low rain risk, high humidity

The weather in Pallekele on Tuesday looks mostly clear. The temperature will be around 34Â°C during the day. Rain chances are low at a maximum of 25%, and the probability of thunderstorms or lightning is only 6%. Humidity will be high, up to 78%, but it drops in the evening. By match time, rain chances come down to 13%. Overall, the match should go ahead without major interruptions.

Pakistan’s pressure after rain luck vs New Zealand

Pakistan got lucky in their last Super 8 game when rain washed out their match against New Zealand in Colombo at R. Premadasa Stadium. They picked up one point without bowling or batting. Now, their next two matches are at Pallekele – against England and Sri Lanka. Pakistan must win both to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Another rain-affected game could end their campaign early, even for the 2009 champions.

England coming off strong win over Sri Lanka

England beat Sri Lanka convincingly in their last Super 8 match at the same Pallekele ground on Sunday. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 95 while chasing 147. England looked in good rhythm with both bat and ball.

Both teams for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match

Pakistan Squad:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khwaja Nafay

England Squad:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

This match is very important for both teams. A win here could give them a strong push toward the semi-finals, while a loss might make things very difficult in the group.

