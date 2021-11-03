New Delhi: India registered their first win of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday when they beat Afghanistan by 66 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. By winning against the Afghans, the Indians have ensured that they are still not out of the tournament and would be hopeful that a couple of results go their way in order to qualify to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Having convincingly won against Afghanistan, India did a world of good to their net run-rate which took a real beating after their crushing defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening encounter followed by another loss against New Zealand.

Here’s a look at India’s Net Run-Rate After Afghanistan Match in T20 World Cup 2021:

Although India have climbed a spot in the rankings and now sit at No. 4 just ahead of Namibia and Scotland, it would not be enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals. They will have to beat Scotland and Namibia in their next couple of matches by a big margin and expect New Zealand to lose against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan on the other hand have to ensure that they beat New Zealand and given their net run-rate, they are in with a good chance to qualify to the knockout stages.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play against New Zealand on the 7th of November in Abu Dhabi while India will take on Namibia in their last group league encounter the following day, 8th November at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It might just go right down to the wire until we have our four semi-finalists from both groups in this year’s tournament.