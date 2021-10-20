Hyderabad: In the wake of the selective killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (October 19, 2021) asked the Centre if it was the right thing to play Pakistan in a T20 WC game. In a few days time, India and Pakistan will lock horns in arguably the biggest cricket match of the calendar year in Dubai.

The AIMIM leader during his address in Hyderabad also said Pakistan is playing T20 with the lives of the people in Kashmir every day.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24?”.

“Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India,” Owaisi said.

“Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre,” he said.

#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things — rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

This is to be noted that a street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts on Saturday.

Over the past few days, several troops of the Indian security forces and civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.