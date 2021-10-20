<strong>Hyderabad:</strong> In the wake of the selective killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (October 19, 2021) asked the Centre if it was the right thing to play Pakistan in a T20 WC game. In a few days time, India and Pakistan will lock horns in arguably the biggest cricket match of the calendar year in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>The AIMIM leader during his address in Hyderabad also said Pakistan is playing T20 with the lives of the people in Kashmir every day. <p></p> <p></p>Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24?". <p></p> <p></p>"Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India," Owaisi said. <p></p> <p></p>"Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre," he said. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices &amp; China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&amp;K) &amp; on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad <a href="https://t.co/Q0AabFZ0BU">pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU</a></p> <p></p> ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1450278108108496898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>This is to be noted that a street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Over the past few days, several troops of the Indian security forces and civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.