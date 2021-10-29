New Delhi: Former cricketer turned commentator and cricket expert believes that starting Mumbai Indian batsman Ishan Kishan instead of Hardik Pandya makes no sense despite the all-rounder struggling with fitness in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pandya hasn’t bowled for a long time but he was seen practising at the ICC Academy in Dubai, which gives hope to Indian fans that he might have a go when it comes to bowling against New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While speaking at his YouTube channel, former India international believes that if India go for a big change by bringing in Ishan because of one defeat then it will imply that the team lack conviction in the selection process.

“This narrative is bound to continue. When you look at Hardik Pandya and see he is not bowling you are bound to feel whether he actually fits into the team. The question isn’t wrong. In 2021 he hasn’t scored many runs and also missed a few games as well. But I will consider his performance against Pakistan.How can you judge a class player like Hardik based on just eight balls? But it’s a fact that he hasn’t made an impact with the bat this year. And when he is not bowling, India completely go out of balance because you only have five bowling options then. But Ishan in place of Hardik? No. Because if he does replace Hardik, he will have to open for India alongside Rohit. Then Rahul at No.4, Pant at No.5 and Suryakumar at No.6? Does it really make sense?,” Chopra told.

If one defeat leads to such a big change then it only shows that we do not believe our selection process. Ishan’s inclusion will completely change India’s selection philosophy. India can although make changes in their bowling attack. I feel India should continue with Hardik for the New Zealand game and Ishan will have to wait for his opportunity,” he added.