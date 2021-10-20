Dubai, Oct 20: Punjab Kings cricketer, Fabian Allen has been replaced by spinner, Akeal Hosein in the West Indies squad on Wednesday as approved by the International Cricket Council. The Event Technical Committee approved Hosein as replacement for the injured Allen. The 26-year old is forced to rule out due to an ankle injury. Hosein has played a total of nine ODIs and six T20Is for the Windies national team.

Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The West Indies are the defending champions, having won the last edition of the tournament in 2016 when it was held in India.

The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament consists of Chris Tetley (head of events, chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC senior cricket operations manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (host BCCI’s representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (independent members).

Hosein plays for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and was part of the winning squad of 2020 season.

