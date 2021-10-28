New Delhi: What can India do rather what are the changes the Virat Kohli-led side should be making against New Zealand ?

India have lost their opening match, even the Kiwis have also lost their first match and both the teams will be naturally under pressure going into the fixture. New Zealand will be without their two key players as in Lockie Ferguson and Martin Guptill. On their part we have to see how they recover without their star players. But India will be looking to build a solid opening partnership and a lot of responsibility will be on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. At the same time, Men in Blue should be wary of Trent Boult. The left-arm bowler will be pulling all the stocks and specially the inswing deliveries, something India have struggled in coping up with. While batting India should make sure that they don’t lose early wickets in the first 1-2 overs.

The way I see this particular match, the battle is between Ball and Bat. New Zealand bowlers taking on Indian Batsmen and the Indians need to fire in the batting department. They must put a good total on the board, build up an opening partnership, play smart cricket in the middle overs and go for big shots during the death overs. This is how India should be playing in this format given the big match it is. People are saying that Hardik Pandya have started practising in the nets. But mind you, bowling at the nets and during a match is a big difference. Is he match fit ? This is what Hardik Pandya has to answer.

India is looking for a 6th bowler, even MS Dhoni is now there in the team someone who is fond of more numbers of bowlers and all-rounders, a formula which he has followed during his playing days and have got results out of it. Now how the 6th or 7th bowler will be decided we have to wait and see. India have lost only one match so far, so captain Virat Kohli will definitely be not looking into massive changes in the side.