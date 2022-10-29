T20 World Cup: Dale Steyn Names His Top Five Fast Bowlers In The Tournament

New Delhi: South Africa legend Dale Steyn has revealed his dream fast-bowling attack by nominating his five favourite quicks currently in Australia showing their wares at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Steyn was a fearsome fast bowler in his own right and the former South Africa quick produced one of the most memorable moments in T20 World Cup history when he famously defended seven runs off the final over during a group match against New Zealand at the 2014 event in Chattogram.

But with Steyn now retired and part of the impressive list of commentators at the T20 World Cup Down Under, the 39-year-old has been keeping a close eye on all the action at this year’s event in Australia.

Steyn was asked to select his five favourite fast bowlers plying their trade at the T20 World Cup and it should come as no surprise to see the cricketing great included two South Africa quicks in his list.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

“Rabada is the leader of the South African attack. I’m hoping South Africa can go on and win this World Cup and him doubling up with Anrich Nortje as my other fast bowler from South Africa, I think the two of them in combination are just fantastic,” Steyn said.

“They’ve got great pace, they’ve got good skill especially in Australia, Rabada seems to up a level whenever he gets to Australia, so I’m looking for that competitive streak to come out of him, and the two of them can go on and help South Africa to win this World Cup.”

Mark Wood (England)

“Mark Wood is a favourite of mine from England. I saw him the other night and he said to me he’s going to bowl well.I think he’s the first fast bowler to bowl all 24 balls in his spell of four overs over 140 kilometres an hour,” Steyn noted.

He added, “He didn’t look to bowl one slower ball, he’s just absolutely fantastic. He wants to rush batters, bowls a great yorker and a fantastic bouncer, and I think if England are going to go all the way, Mark Wood’s going to take them there.”

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

He’s just a fantastic fast bowler. He is well experienced here in Australia, has won the World Cup a couple of times – a 50-over World Cup as well as a T20 World Cup with Australia,” Steyn said of Starc.

The former bowler said, “Heaps of experience again, another big wicket-taker, left-arm, something different, he scares the batters with sheer pace and just through exceptional experience over the years and World Cup-winning medals, he knows how to win tournaments.”

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

“And my final fast-bowler is Shaheen Shah Afridi, who again is another left-arm quick bowler. We saw him in the previous T20 World Cup and he was just absolutely amazing,” Steyn said.

“He has great skill, does look to swing it back to the right-handers and has got good skill when it comes to the slower ball, a very fast bouncer and again, another guy that Pakistan are going to rely on if they want to beat South Africa to make it through to the semi-finals. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s going to be the guy,” he concluded.

(ICC)