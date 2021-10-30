Dubai: Pakistan has made it three out of three and is easily the team to beat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With Pakistan looking the side to beat, the ex-English captain believes England versus Australia game in the other group today is crucial. Vaughan reckons both sides would look to win the match and avoid Pakistan in the semis.

Vaughan said during a discussion on Cricbuzz: “Tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) England vs Australia game is a monster. Whoever wins is going to finish top. I am sure Pakistan are going to finish top in their group. I would not want to face Pakistan in the semi-final. I’ll be more than happy to play in the other semi-final and hope someone knocks them (Pakistan) out. We are a long way off from the final but they seem to have everything.”

Hailing the Pakistan side as ‘terrific’, Vaughan reckoned they have all their bases covered and that is what makes them dangerous. He added: “In this Pakistan team, you have that opening combination (Azam and Rizwan), you have got that experience in the middle with Hafeez and Malik. Now, you have got finishers, and with their bowling combination, they look a terrific side.”

Vaughan also believes that the win over Afghanistan from a tight situation shows the character of the side.

“To get over the line in the fashion that they ended up doing, it sends quite a strong message. They were pushed into a corner by Afghanistan and they came out with a fantastic victory because of a team contribution. It’s concerning for all other teams in the competition,” Vaughan concluded.