Dubai: Looks like the mid games away from the pitch have already begun and why not, it is the Mother of All Battles that beckons. Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar attended a show hosted by a leading India media house in the build-up to the mega clash between India and Pakistan on October 24. Both the ex-cricketers are part of a panel of analysts for the 2021 T20 WC.

Akhtar, in his own free-spirited manner, took a jibe at Harbhajan. Akhtar posted a picture of the event with Harbhajan in the image.

“With Mr. I know it all @harbhajan_singh in Dubai for a pre-discussion about the mother of all competitions,” Akhtar had tweeted on Sunday.

Surely, Harbhajan had to respond and he did. “When u have 400 plus test wickets am sure you know more about cricket then someone with less then 200 wickets (sic),” the spinner tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh finished his Test career with 417 wickets in 103 matches, while Shoaib Akhtar claimed 178 wickets in 46 Tests.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would start overwhelming favourites against Pakistan given their record against them in World Cups. The Men in Green have never defeated India at the WC stage. India enjoys a 12-0 record over them.