<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Shoaib Akhtar reckons that the India vs Pakistan high-voltage match can go with either sides as two cricketing giants clash at the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game on 24th October. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan legend, Akhtar along with former India international Mohammed Kaif on Thursday appeared in Zee News show, DNA ahead of the much-anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndVsPakOnZee?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndVsPakOnZee</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DNA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DNA</a> : , ' - '<a href="https://twitter.com/sudhirchaudhary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sudhirchaudhary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shoaib100mph</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndVsPakOnZee?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndVsPakOnZee</a> <p></p> <p></p>LIVE - <a href="https://t.co/asaJAv45ul">https://t.co/asaJAv45ul</a> <a href="https://t.co/LCohavhh4n">pic.twitter.com/LCohavhh4n</a></p> <p></p> Zee News (@ZeeNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/ZeeNews/status/1451220951807389700?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Former KKR pacer accepts the fact that India have a much better side compared to their neighbours, but he firmly believes the 2009 T20 world champions is going to unsettle the obvious favourites of the match. <p></p> <p></p>"Big battles are not won by big players but it is won by grit and character." <p></p> <p></p>"You should be brave, your tactics should be right. You should not worry much about your opponent but as a Pakistani you should accept that India have a strong team. They have players who can win you matches single-handedly. But the thing about T20 is that it's such a tricky format, within a fraction of a second you'll not have the slightest idea what turn it'll take. It's a difficult task to make a comeback," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"India is obviously a better side. On the flipside we are the underdogs. People don't consider us as favourites to upset them." <p></p> <p></p>"But I can say you Pakistan gonna unsettle the Indian team. Because they'll focus on playing attacking cricket, middle-order will play smartly and the bowlers will go all out to dismiss the openers to create pressure on the middle-order batsmen. I think it's gonna be a 50-50 game," Shoaib added. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar wants another India vs Pakistan final match so that both nations can come together in harmony. <p></p> <p></p>"Not only this match, I want another India vs Pakistan final match so that both nations can come together to enjoy the final showdown," Shoaib ended.