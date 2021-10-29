Dubai: Australia’s star opening batsman, David Warner finally got back into his regular groove as his quick-fire half-century helped the Aussies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. At the post-match press conference, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain had a fun incident with the coke bottles kept at his side, emulating what Portugese and Manchester United star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo did during the EURO 2020 back in June-July.

Ronaldo who’s one of the popular fitness freak athletes of the current generation removed coke bottles from his side during a EURO press conference and advised everyone present there to consume water instead of aerated drinks. In similar fashion, Warner was also seen asking whether he could get the coke bottles removed and then soon after that an official came and told him to keep it. On a lighter noted, the SRH player joked, “If it’s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me.”

The left-handed batsman was instrumental in taking the Aussies home, yesterday as his 42 ball 65 was the highest individual score by a batsman on the day. He was subjected to a lot of criticism for his poor-form and it was the perfect reply from the explosive batsman that one should never rule him out off the fray. Warner became the highest run-getter for Australia in T20 World Cup, breaching Shane Watson’s record of 537 runs at the mega event.

“Shutting the critics down? No, never,” he said. “That’s the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you’ve got to ride the lows; you’ve got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face and never let it get to you.”

“I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter,” he said on. “I’ve played hardly any cricket. I had two games in the IPL and then warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason.”

“Tonight, I had to obviously start fresh. Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That’s all we’re trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers,” Warner said at the Press Conference.