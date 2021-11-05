Dubai, Nov 5: India are getting better and better now as they defeated Scotland in a Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Putting into bat first, Scotland were bundled out for a paltry 85 runs, all thanks to Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja pulling off a sensational spell with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

India had to chase the target in 7.1 overs to go above Afghanistan in net run-rate. The Men in Blue chased down the required target in just 6.3 overs, courtesy of blistering knocks from KL Rahul, who scored 50 off 19 balls and Rohit Sharma who notched up a quick-fire 16 ball 30.

As expected, India came out all guns blazing with the bat. Rohit Sharma began with a slice over point and in the next over, Rahul cracked three boundaries through leg-side off Bradley Wheal. Rahul, in the mood, to finish things quickly, slammed back-to-back boundaries off Alasdair Evans followed by Sharma creaming a loft over extra cover.

Sharma welcomed Safyaan Sharif with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket. He went to collect two more fours to take India past the half-century mark in just 23 balls, the fastest team fifty of the tournament. Wheal came in for more thrashing from Rahul, taken apart for two boundaries. Sharma also pulled Wheal for four but the pacer had the last laugh, trapping him plumb lbw with a searing yorker.

Rahul blasted a four and six off Watt before taking a single to reach his half-century in just 18 balls. In an attempt to finish off things in style, Rahul holed out to long-on off the final ball of the power-play. Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase immediately after power-play with a six down the ground to seal India’s second win of the tournament.

Now India’s qualification to the next round depends upon Afghanistan vs New Zealand match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Brief scores: Scotland 85 all out (George Munsey 24, Michael Leask 21, Ravindra Jadeja 3/15, Mohammed Shami 3/15) lost to India (KL Rahul 50, Rohit Sharma 30, Bradley Wheal 1/32, Mark Watt 1/16) by eight wickets.

(With Inputs From IANS)