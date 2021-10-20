Dubai: Ahead of India’s second warm-up game at the T20 World Cup against Australia, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra picked the winner of the clash on Wednesday. Chopra reckons the Virat Kohli-led Indian side may lose against Australia but that should not bother them as it is just a warm-up game.

Chopra said on his Youtube channel: “Although this thing does not have any value I feel Australia might win this match. Whether you win or lose in a warm-up encounter, it doesn’t matter.”

The result would not be of a lot of importance. Kohli would personally want to get some runs ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 24. He would also want the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get some form back heading into the marquee event.