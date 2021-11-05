New Delhi: India registered their second consecutive win of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday as they beat Scotland by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. By winning against the Scotsmen, the Indians have ensured that they are still very much in the tournament and would be hopeful that a couple of results go their way in order to qualify to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Having convincingly won against Afghanistan and Scotland, India did a world of good to their net run-rate which took a real beating after their crushing defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening encounter followed by another loss against New Zealand.

Here’s a look at India’s Net Run-Rate After Scotland Match in T20 World Cup 2021:

Although India have climbed to third spot in the rankings ahead of Afghanistan in the ne run-rate, which they have achieved by chasing down the target of 86 in just 6.3 overs. The Men in Blue will have to now beat Namibia in their final super 12 match by a big margin as usual and expect New Zealand to lose against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play against New Zealand on the 7th of November in Abu Dhabi while India will take on Namibia in their last group league encounter the following day, 8th November at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It might just go right down to the wire until we have our four semi-finalists from both groups in this year’s biggest stage of the shortest format of the game.