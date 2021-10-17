Dubai: In a week from now, Virat Kohli-led India would start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan. While that would be a high-voltage clash, two players that would be key in that clash for India are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two megastars of Indian cricket will shoulder the responsibility of winning matches and that is the case because they are world-class players in all three formats.

At a personal level, both Kohli and Rohit would have their eyes set on milestones as well. While Kohli needs 240 runs to become the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup, Rohit is 10 sixes shy of edging Yuvraj Singh to become the leading six-hitter in T20 WC’s.

The Indian captain has amassed 777 runs in 16 matches at an average of 86.33 and a strike rate of 133.04 and is behind former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene, who has 1016 runs to his name at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74.

For Kohli’s deputy, he has 24 sixes in 28 games, while Yuvraj has hit 33 in 24 games.

Rohit will also move up to the No. 2 spot on the list of leading six-hitters in the T20 World Cup as he is currently tied in the sixth spot with Dwayne Bravo.

Chris Gayle (60), Yuvraj (33), Shane Watson (31), AB de Villiers (30), and Jayawardene (25) are above Rohit on the list of players with the most sixes in the tournament.

India takes on Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24. Prior to that, India would play two warm-up games against England and Australia.