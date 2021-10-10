Dubai: Ex-Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi, who has been a part of epic India versus Pakistan classics, had his say on the upcoming T20 World Cup game between the arch-rivals. While responding to a fan, Afridi – calling it a ‘high-pressure’ game – reckoned the team that handles pressure best and makes the least errors would come up on top.

“See, India vs Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. And whichever team handles pressure better will win. Also, whichever teams make the smallest of mistakes has a better chance of winning,” the former Pakistan batsman said on his official YouTube video.

The clash between and Pakistan would take place on October 24 in Dubai is arguably the most-awaited cricket match of the year. It would be the first match for both sides and they would like to get their campaign off to winning starts.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would start overwhelming favourites against Pakistan given their record against them in World Cups. The Men in Green have never defeated India at the WC stage. India enjoys a 12-0 record over them.

Pakistan would have Babar Azam, who is a quality player and the whole nation would hope he rises to the occasion. For Pakistan to beat India, they would have to play out of their skins as India is a well-balanced unit and one of the contenders to win the title.

The fan fervour and the predictions have already started on social media and the hype is absolutely expected. The last time the two teams were during the 2019 World Cup in England where the Kohli-led side emerged on top.