Dubai: Following India’s handsome seven-wicket win over England in the warm-up game on Monday, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested the XI India should field against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24. Despite the win, Chopra reckons Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who conceded 54 runs in four overs, should not be picked for the mega clash against Pakistan.

Chopra feels Shardul Thakur should be picked instead. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been expensive. He is not looking a patch of his usual self. He has a lot of experience but I am not 100% convinced that you can play him in the XI against Pakistan. I will be thinking about Shardul Thakur,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also reckons that a poor outing for Rahul Chahar against England has sealed Varun Chakravarthy’s spot in the side against Pakistan. He felt Ravi Ashwin should also feature in the side as the third spinner. “Rahul Chahar was very expensive. That means I see Varun Chakravarthy playing the next match and against Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled well, bowled off-spin as well in the first couple of overs but will you see him playing as the third spinner if three play,” he added.