T20 World Cup snub to fire him up? Shubman Gill faces big IPL 2026 test

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Shubman Gill’s T20 World Cup snub could fuel him to deliver a massive IPL 2026 season and lead Gujarat Titans to glory.

Shubman-Gill-and-Ashish-Nehra

The decision to leave out Shubman Gill from India’s T20 World Cup squad hurt him, as he missed a chance to win silverware in the shortest format despite being India’s Test and ODI captain. Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes this will motivate Gill to go all out and lead Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2026 title, which they missed last year.

GT, the 2022 champions, lost in the Eliminator in IPL 2025 and will now aim to go one step further and lift the trophy for the second time. The season starts on March 28.

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Pujara on how T20 WC snub will motivate Gill

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan – Know Your Team’, Pujara explained how this disappointment can push Gill.

“The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India’s T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team.

“There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has. He needs to try to accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160,” said Pujara.

Pujara on young pacer Ashok Sharma’s chances

Pujara said the 150 kmph fast bowler Ashok Sharma, bought by GT for Rs 90 lakh in the auction, has a great chance to make his IPL debut this season. He also praised Sharma’s luck to learn from former India pacer Ashish Nehra.

“Playing your first IPL season with a team like GT, under the guidance of Ashish Nehra, will be a big opportunity for Ashok Sharma. He may not get into the playing XI immediately, early in the season, because you have Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada as the third seamer. But I won’t be surprised if Rabada misses out at some point. If they think of bringing in someone like Jason Holder, who has been in prime form in T20 cricket, they could have an extra Indian seamer in Ashok Sharma instead of Rabada. That might be a combination GT can look at. But in the first phase of the IPL, their playing XI will likely remain as it was in the past.”

Pujara on Gujarat Titans’ strengths & title chances

Pujara believes GT have one of the strongest squads and look like serious title contenders this season.

“GT look like a title favourite this season. If you look at their squad, the top order of Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler is incredible. You cannot have a better top order than them. These three have scored runs with amazing consistency. That is their main strength.

“The number of all-rounders they have, especially with the addition of Jason Holder, makes them even stronger. Holder is in great form with both bat and ball, and will love to contribute in both departments. Rahul Tewatia will be their main finisher. He can bowl a few overs if needed, but his primary job is to bat well at number six or seven. Shahrukh Khan is also a key player. If he starts performing as per his potential, GT will be a different team altogether.

“When it comes to bowling, their strength is their seamers. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna are their main pacers, and Ishant Sharma is also on the bench if needed. Ashok Sharma will be unleashed with his fiery pace at some point in the season. Left-armer Luke Wood is another seamer who knows how to do well. If Rabada does not perform, Wood can replace him. But I hope Rabada, being a strike bowler, has a good IPL. All GT fans will be hoping the same,” said Pujara.