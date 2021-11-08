Dubai, Nov 8: India are now officially out of the T20 World Cup 2021 as New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets to join Pakistan from Group 2 in the business round of the tournament.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said India despite having so much talent in the squad do not play to their potential as far as ICC events are concerned.

“You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that’s holding India back in ICC events,” Hussain said while speaking to t20worldcup.com.

“They don’t quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented.”

Hussain believes that Virat Kohli and Co. are good at the top of the order and sometimes the middle order do not click and as a result the team fall.

“I had them (India) as favourites. They had been playing IPL here, are a star-studded side. They got a setback in that first game. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out.

“That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order don’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting.”

Hussain also pointed out that playing all-rounder Hardik Pandya only as a batter affected the balance of the side.

“I see India as a very talented side but sometimes selection wise Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one,” he said.

“…I am never splitting Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, sorry they are just world-class players.”

India play against Namibia in their last super 12 encounter in the T20 World Cup on Monday.

(With Inputs From PTI)