Men in Blue are all set to play a couple of warm-up games against Australia and England as part of the preparation to the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE.

Sources confirmed the development to news agency ANI that India will lock horns against England on October 18 and it will be followed by a clash against the Australians on October 20. Both games will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Both England and Australia are part of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, which also includes the West Indies and South Africa. The teams won’t play against India in the league stage of the main event.

ICC tournaments like the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup host such warm-up matches with teams from the opposite groups. The teams use the opportunity to test out their combinations and bench strength.

India’s T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Other Group 2 members are New Zealand and Afghanistan. Both Group 1 and Group 2 will also be joined by two teams each from the Qualifying round, held between eight teams (divided into Group A and B) from October 17.

The top four teams will ultimately square off in two semi-finals on November 10 and 11 punctuated by the final on November 14.