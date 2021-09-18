Men in Blue are all set to play a couple of warm-up games against Australia and England as part of the preparation to the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. <p></p> <p></p>Sources confirmed the development to news agency ANI that India will lock horns against England on October 18 and it will be followed by a clash against the Australians on October 20. Both games will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p>Both England and Australia are part of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, which also includes the West Indies and South Africa. The teams won't play against India in the league stage of the main event. <p></p> <p></p>ICC tournaments like the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup host such warm-up matches with teams from the opposite groups. The teams use the opportunity to test out their combinations and bench strength. <p></p> <p></p>India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. Other Group 2 members are New Zealand and Afghanistan. Both Group 1 and Group 2 will also be joined by two teams each from the Qualifying round, held between eight teams (divided into Group A and B) from October 17. <p></p> <p></p>The top four teams will ultimately square off in two semi-finals on November 10 and 11 punctuated by the final on November 14.