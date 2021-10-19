Dubai: It was easy as Virat Kohli-led Team India beat England by seven wickets in their first warm-up game in Dubai on Monday. India gunned down the 189 targets with an over still to go. A win of such magnitude will surely lift the morale of the side heading into a big tournament like the T20 World Cup.

Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer on a lighter note took a cheeky jibe on former English captain Michael Vaughan. Jaffer reckoned Vaughan staying offline was one of the reasons why India won.

Jaffer tweeted: “3 things stood out in this win: 1: KL and Ishan with the bat. 2: Boom, Ash & Shami with the ball. 3: @MichaelVaughan staying offline”

3 things stood out in this win: 1: KL and Ishan with the bat. 2: Boom, Ash & Shami with the ball. 3: @MichaelVaughan staying offline?#INDvENG #T20WorldCup Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 18, 2021

The 43-year-old also noted how KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan’s fireworks at the top were a significant takeaway for team India. So were Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami’s inspiring bowling performances.

India captain Virat Kohli (11) didn’t score much but that would be the least of concerns for the Indian team.

Hardik Pandya, who is supposed to be the “designated finisher” in this line-up, came to the crease with 21 needed off 15 balls and he hit a few streaky shots in his 16 not out in 10 balls.

The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat.

India takes on Australia in their second warm-up game before locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24.