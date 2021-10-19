<strong>Dubai:</strong> It was easy as Virat Kohli-led Team India beat England by seven wickets in their first warm-up game in Dubai on Monday. India gunned down the 189 targets with an over still to go. A win of such magnitude will surely lift the morale of the side heading into a big tournament like the T20 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer on a lighter note took a cheeky jibe on former English captain Michael Vaughan. Jaffer reckoned Vaughan staying offline was one of the reasons why India won. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer tweeted: "3 things stood out in this win: 1: KL and Ishan with the bat. 2: Boom, Ash &amp; Shami with the ball. 3: <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">@MichaelVaughan</a> staying offline" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">3 things stood out in this win:</p> <p></p>1: KL and Ishan with the bat. <p></p> <p></p>2: Boom, Ash &amp; Shami with the ball. <p></p> <p></p>3: <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MichaelVaughan</a> staying offline?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <p></p> <p></p>Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1450154425822023683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>The 43-year-old also noted how KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's fireworks at the top were a significant takeaway for team India. So were Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami's inspiring bowling performances. <p></p> <p></p>India captain Virat Kohli (11) didn't score much but that would be the least of concerns for the Indian team. <p></p> <p></p>Hardik Pandya, who is supposed to be the "designated finisher" in this line-up, came to the crease with 21 needed off 15 balls and he hit a few streaky shots in his 16 not out in 10 balls. <p></p> <p></p>The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat. <p></p> <p></p>India takes on Australia in their second warm-up game before locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24.