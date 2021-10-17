Dubai: Ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash on October 24, the Virat Kohli-led side – who are top contenders to lift the crown – would play a couple of warm-up games leading into the marquee event. While India is being pitted as one of the frontrunners to clinch the title, there are still a few areas of concern the side would like to address in the two warm-up games.

India takes on England in their first warm-up game. While most of the players are well-acquainted with the conditions in the Middle East, they would still like to get among the runs or pick wickets ahead of the big clash against Pakistan.

A couple of things to look forward to in the warm-up games would be…

Will Hardik Pandya bowl? He picked up an injury during the first leg of the IPL season and has since not bowled. Plaudits reckon he is half the player when he is not bowling. With Shardul Thakur in the side and in good form, Hardik may not make the XI if he does not bowl.

Will Kohli-Rohit open? Indian captain Virat Kohli had expressed his desire to open with Rohit Sharma in the T20s. With KL Rahul in ominous touch at the top of the order, it would be interesting to see if Kohli still decides to open.

Will Ravi Ashwin play? Veteran spinner Ashwin’s inclusion in the squad was in itself a surprise as he is considered to be a red-ball specialist. Now, will he feature in the XI, and if he does who would be his spinning partner – Varun Chakravarthy or Rahul Chahar?

India’s 15-man squad:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Standby players Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.