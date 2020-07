TAD vs AAD Dream11, Emirates DT10 Tournament: Team, Full Squad Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Fantasy Tips July 24, 7:30 PM IST

TAD vs AAD Dream11, Emirates DT10 Tournament: Team, Full Squad Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Fantasy Tip

TAD vs AAD Dream11, Emirates DT10 Tournament

TAD vs AAD: With cricket resuming slowly but surely, Emirates D10 League 2020 is next and it starts on 24 July in UAE at two UAE venues, the ICC Academy Ground and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Six teams will take part in the two-week tournament. Each team will face each other twice to secure the top 4 spots. These four teams will then lock horns in playoffs, similar to IPL format.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

TAD vs AAD My Dream11 Team

Kai Smith (WK), Abdul Shakoor, Riyan Mohammed, Rameez Shahzad, Syed-Haider Shah, Rizwan Ali, Zawar Farid, Hamad Arshad, Rahul Bhatia, Omer Farooq, Nasir Aziz

Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Full Squad List

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD): Kai Smith, Osama Hassan, Riyan Mohammed, Ali Abid, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Ali, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Rahul Bhatia

Ajman Alubond (AAD): Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad, Ameer- Hamza, Omer Farooq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Mumtaz, Sharif Asadullah, Mohammad Azhar

