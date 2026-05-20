Taijul Islam shines again as Bangladesh complete HISTORIC series sweep over Pakistan

Bangladesh completed a memorable clean sweep over Pakistan in the two-match Test series as Taijul Islam once again stepped up with a match-winning performance on the final day. The experienced left-arm spinner delivered at crucial moments and helped Bangladesh seal another famous Test victory after Pakistan’s resistance briefly threatened to change the game.

Taijul Islam leads Bangladesh to historic series sweep

Pakistan resumed the final day needing 121 more runs with Mohammad Rizwan and Sajid Khan at the crease. Meanwhile, Bangladesh required three wickets to complete the win.

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The Pakistani pair started positively and looked comfortable for a while as they slowly reduced the target. Rizwan continued to bat with confidence, while Sajid played aggressively to put pressure back on the Bangladesh bowlers.

For a brief period, the momentum appeared to shift towards Pakistan and Bangladesh started feeling the pressure.

Shanto’s tactical break changes the match

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto then made an important tactical move by slowing the game down with a short break and field adjustments to disturb the rhythm of the batters.

The decision worked immediately.

Taijul Islam produced the breakthrough Bangladesh desperately needed by dismissing Sajid Khan with a clever short-of-length delivery. Sajid attempted an attacking shot but only managed an outside edge, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim completed an excellent diving catch.

That wicket completely turned the game back in Bangladesh’s favour.

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Taijul finishes with another five-wicket haul

After removing Sajid, Taijul continued to trouble Pakistan’s lower order and completed his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Shoriful Islam supported him well from the other end and eventually dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, who narrowly missed out on a fighting century.

Bangladesh quickly wrapped up the remaining wickets to complete a dominant series victory over Pakistan.

Shanto backs Taijul’s new-ball skills

One of the biggest talking points during the match was Shanto’s decision to hand the new ball to Taijul instead of using a fast bowler.

The Bangladesh captain later explained that he had complete confidence in the spinner’s ability to create problems even with the hard new ball.

“No, before the new ball came, you will see that I did a lot of in-and-out field placements because the condition of the ball was very bad and they were batting well. We were not really getting that kind of help. So we were waiting so that the runs would not get too high at that stage,” said Najmul.

“In fact, we knew it would be difficult to bat with the new ball because we have quality spinners and pace bowlers, and we thought we might be able to trouble them again,” he said.

“So Taijul bhai has bowled with the new ball many times in the past. The skills that Taijul bhai has and the way he bowls with the new ball make it very challenging for the batters, even set batters. So I tried to take this opportunity and Alhamdulillah, Taijul bhai was able to deliver for the team,” he added.

Taijul quietly becoming one of world cricket’s best Test spinners

While Taijul Islam may not always grab global headlines, his numbers over the last few years place him among the top Test spinners in world cricket.

Since April 2022, the left-arm spinner has taken 97 wickets in just 19 Test matches. During the same period, Australia’s Nathan Lyon has picked up 85 wickets from 22 Tests, while India’s Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 84 wickets from 25 matches.

Taijul has also claimed seven five-wicket hauls in this period, highlighting his consistency and importance to Bangladesh’s Test side.

Shanto praises Taijul’s consistency

Shanto admitted that the Bangladesh team expects a lot from Taijul because of the high standards he has maintained over the years.

“As a captain, I always expect a little more from Taijul bhai. Sometimes he may get a little carried away on the field, but he bowls for long periods and we still put that pressure on him because we know he has to bowl better,” he said.

“He has been delivering for so many years and will continue to do more in the future. It is good to see that.“